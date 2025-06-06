New insecticide labelling rules: QR codes, safety symbols mandatory; ban on non-compliant products

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving traceability, consumer awareness, and environmental safety, the Centre has notified new labelling rules for insecticide packaging, making quick response (QR) codes, safety pictograms or symbols, and detailed usage instructions mandatory across all sizes of insecticide packs.

The new rules, notified on 5 June, amend the Insecticides Rules, 1971, and will come into force from the date of publication in the official gazette.

This assumes significance as nearly 2.75% of pesticide samples tested across the country in FY24 were found to be substandard or spurious. Of the 80,789 samples analysed, 2,222 failed to meet the prescribed standards, according to data shared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

As per the Insecticides (First Amendment) Rules, 2025, insecticide labels must now be printed only in Hindi and English and contain a wide range of information—from brand names and usage categories to toxicity symptoms and customer care contacts.

The QR code on each pack will carry unique product and batch-level data, including links to full label and leaflet information, it said.

The amendment allows six months for companies to shift to the new labelling format. Insecticides that do not meet the revised specifications will be barred from sale, distribution, or stocking after 30 months from the date of notification.

However, the rules include a provision for submitting suggestions or objections within the next 30 days.

The new provisions apply to all insecticide packages, classified into three categories based on net content: ultra-small (1–50 gm/ml), small (51–250 gm/ml), and big (above 250 gm/ml).

Labels must follow uniform standards with prescribed font sizes, safety icons, and warnings against misuse, including proper disposal methods. In addition to printed leaflets, large packs sold across states must carry instructions in regional languages.

All insecticide labels must prominently display warnings such as “read leaflet before use,” and mention the re-entry interval after application, approved by the registration committee.

The inclusion of QR codes is meant to ensure end-users—particularly farmers—can verify product authenticity and access full usage instructions using their smartphones. The QR codes must link to the manufacturer’s website and include manufacturing and expiry dates, batch numbers, and product identifiers.

For ultra-small and small packs, a secondary package must also display the full label information unless the primary pack already complies with the new rule. Pictograms indicating toxicity and environmental risk will be mandatory at the bottom of every label, scaled according to the pack size.

Industry experts see the rule change as a significant shift toward safer and more accountable agrochemical practices.

“For too long, substandard or counterfeit labels have posed risks not only to farmers but also to consumers and the environment. Digital traceability could be a game-changer,” said Kalyan Goswami, director general of the Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI), a body representing India’s agrochemical sector.

