Inside a Sales Army Turning a Tax Break Into a Modern-Day Gold Rush

An antiaging consultant in Florida. A technician in North Carolina. A semiretired broker. They’re all part of a vast sales army aiming to profit from one of the biggest tax breaks Congress ever created for small businesses.

Members of this network—totaling more than 50,000—are talking to neighbors and cold-calling small businesses to trumpet the Employee Retention Credit, or ERC, tax break. They funnel potential clients to Bottom Line Concepts, a consulting firm that has helped clients pursue more than $6 billion in ERC tax refunds and could receive more than $1 billion in fees.

Congress created the ERC in 2020 to reward businesses and nonprofits for keeping employees on payrolls during the pandemic. Three years later, it has turned into a headache for the Internal Revenue Service and a bonanza for firms such as Bottom Line that help clients calculate and claim the tax credit. Bottom Line is one of the largest of dozens of ERC companies clamoring to capitalize on the opportunity.

The ERC is proving far more costly to U.S. taxpayers than expected. The IRS paid more than $150 billion in ERC refunds through early March, and the money is still flowing. Total payments through July could be $220 billion, with another $120 billion in the pipeline, according to a recent Piper Sandler estimate. That would be roughly triple early congressional estimates.

Neal Magenheim, a semiretired broker in Florida, said he is expecting commissions for between five and seven customers he found for Bottom Line, and has already received one he landed while considering dental implants. “I went in for an exam and talked to the oral surgeon," Magenheim said. “He brought it up to one of the partners in the practice, and that’s how that one happened."

Magenheim, 66 years old, said he’ll talk to owners at businesses he patronizes—restaurants, dog spas, barber shops, auto dealers. He said almost everyone hangs up on him or deletes his emails. “The companies that will sit and listen to me, do the research, know that I’m coming from a place to help them," he said. “But most people don’t believe it."

Bottom Line said it complies with the law, follows updates to IRS guidelines, employs tax professionals and has helped businesses identify cost savings for more than 14 years. The North Miami Beach, Fla., company said it is proud of its record of delivering valuable services to employers “with no upfront fees in a compliant and transparent manner."

Pandemic program

Congress designed the ERC, a less-well-known cousin of the Paycheck Protection Program, with a focus on keeping workers attached to employers.

The ERC expired in late 2021, but the window to claim the credit by filing amended tax returns is open until April 2025, fueling aggressive marketing efforts, often from firms that didn’t exist a few years ago. Emails, texts and broadcast ads trumpet promises to help employers secure up to $26,000 per employee.

Whether employers actually qualify under the law is what’s tricky; the answer depends on each situation. For some helped by Bottom Line and its competitors, the tax credit will prove to be a lifeline. For others, it can start a messy, expensive dispute with the government. Even businesses that already received refunds can be audited.

The IRS doesn’t comment on specific companies but has warned about fraud and overstated claims. “The amount of misleading marketing around this credit is staggering," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in July. “This was not how the law was intended to work."

Werfel said the Biden administration might ask Congress to set earlier deadlines for filing amended returns seeking ERC payments, which would stop much of the ERC industry.

Recruiting an army

Bottom Line’s founder, Josh Fox, 46, has promoted his ERC business with the help of online videos that mix motivational speeches and the prospect of wealth.

“You would make $1.3 million if you can bring 100 clients to us in a two-year period," Fox said in one video as an off-camera aide punched numbers into a calculator. “This is your opportunity."

Another video shows Fox fanning a thick stack of envelopes that, he said, contain IRS letters confirming clients are getting the ERC. “This is the modern-day gold rush," Fox said in a third video.

Bottom Line’s affiliates don’t need to fill out tax forms or persuade customers to shell out cash. The rep connects the client with Bottom Line. The firm collects its portion only after the IRS sends a refund, then it pays commissions to the affiliates.

The IRS advises employers to beware of unsolicited calls or ads promising an “easy application process" and promoters who charge large upfront fees or are paid by collecting a percentage of refunds. Taxpayers who improperly receive the credit could owe taxes, interest and penalties, the IRS warns.

Bottom Line typically keeps 15% to 25% of IRS refunds, then passes on roughly 10% of its fee to affiliates who make client introductions. Affiliates can generally earn an extra 5% of Bottom Line’s fee on deals made by other affiliates they introduce to Bottom Line, according to an online video.

Bottom Line said its arrangement allows customers to tap the firm’s expertise to determine for themselves whether they qualify for the ERC. Bottom Line is “compensated for our services only after our clients secure the appropriate refunds for which they fully qualify," it said. The company said it has helped more than 16,000 clients apply for ERC refunds and is aware of eight that have received examination notices from the IRS so far.

Marketing muscle

Fox started Bottom Line in his New York City apartment in 2009. Bottom Line originally helped companies cut shipping, utility and office-supply bills and claim tax benefits, in exchange for a share of the savings. From day one, he has said, Bottom Line used independent referral sources to make introductions.

The ERC now accounts for more than 75% of Bottom Line’s revenue. The company has joined with companies including iHub Global, a Vero Beach, Fla., business. IHub provides educational materials, marketing tools and a back-office system that lets affiliates track referrals and receives a portion of Bottom Line’s fees.

“There is nothing to sell here. You are literally like an angel sent down from heaven," iHub executive Eric Zhivalyuk said in a video posted online last year and recently made private after The Wall Street Journal asked about it. “This by far has been the most lucrative opportunity we have ever seen."

IHub’s affiliate training program for Bottom Line includes an online course that should only take 15 minutes to complete, iHub’s website stated, followed by a 10-question quiz.

IHub said the program provides an overview of the ERC, how to determine whether a business might qualify and an overview of what affiliates can and can’t say. The company said it updates its materials and other resources in response to Treasury Department guidance.

“Shark Tank" veteran Kevin O’Leary is Bottom Line’s best-known partner. He promotes the ERC on television, on social media and to Congress, where he has pressed lawmakers to extend the deadline for claiming the ERC for an additional 24 months.

O’Leary and Bottom Line are partners in WonderTrust, a website for booking ERC calls with Bottom Line. WonderTrust has submitted roughly $140 million in ERC claims for more than 780 employers, O’Leary said. The company aired two television ads featuring O’Leary during the first Republican presidential debate; a competitor, Innovation Refunds, ran one.

O’Leary said he met with Fox and his team and put two of his companies through Bottom Line’s ERC process before joining forces. “I gave him some tough questions," said O’Leary, who meets at least weekly with Bottom Line’s leadership team. “I don’t want to press the edges."

Most affiliates carry a lower profile. Beverly D’Amico of Deerfield Beach, Fla., pitches Bottom Line in addition to antiaging and wellness products. “I am going fishing. When I get you on the hook, I set up an appointment," she said. “I get paid for connecting people to [Bottom Line], and they take it from there."

With so many firms offering ERC services and so many claims already filed, emails and cold calls often produce meager results.

“It’s really hard to crack," said Muhammad Rauf, owner of a cold-calling agency in Lahore, Pakistan, that worked with four Bottom Line affiliates. “A lot of people think it’s a scam" and worry the IRS will check their books, he said.

Rauf said he stopped working with two affiliates in June because of a fee dispute; his relationship with the others ended in disappointment. “They were thinking they can become a millionaire," he said.

Bottom Line has said it has more than 52,000 referral partners. “The vast majority do not refer many, if any qualifying businesses to the company," it said.

Tensions with accountants

Bottom Line said that the number of businesses eligible for the ERC is vast, with one Bottom Line senior manager stating in an online video that almost 80% to 90% of businesses qualify. The video was made private after inquiries by the Journal.

Some accountants say they worry that Bottom Line isn’t doing enough to evaluate whether employers actually qualify.

To get the break, businesses or nonprofits typically must show a significant decline in revenue or that a government order fully or partially suspended their operations. Bottom Line helps calculate the size of the break but relies largely on the business itself to make that crucial eligibility determination.

“Businesses themselves must assess whether they qualify for ERC based upon their unique facts and circumstances," Bottom Line said. “Bottom Line has been responsible in its efforts to educate and assist small businesses who qualify, turn away those who do not."

Sol Kuhnreich, a Baltimore certified public accountant, evaluated a Bottom Line pitch this year for a client that was potentially eligible for more than $500,000—if it qualified.

In back and forth emails, Kuhnreich said, he received promises about audit protection and general statements about executive orders in Baltimore and Maryland but never could get Bottom Line to identify a specific order that applied to his client.

“I’m shocked at how many people are doing this," he said. “I’m actually not shocked because of how easy they make it seem."

Bottom Line said it employs CPAs, tax and other attorneys, former IRS officials and other experienced professionals. Correspondence with Kuhnreich “underscores the integrity and accuracy of the information" it provided, Bottom Line said.

Bottom Line affiliate Welbon A. Salaam, a maintenance technician in Greenville, N.C., sometimes whips out his cellphone to book appointments for clients on the spot. “It only takes under a minute," Salaam said.

“You don’t have to convince anybody that the system works," he said. “We are working alongside the IRS. It’s legit."