The peptide party got cancelled. The grey market didn’t

Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.