Inside Israel’s daring hostage rescue in Gaza: ‘Diamonds are in our hands’
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Feb 2024, 12:07 PM IST
SummaryAn elite team stormed into the second floor of a building as airstrikes rained down on the border city of Rafah.
TEL AVIV—Palestinians in the city of Rafah, on the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt, awoke Monday to the sound of explosions. It was 1:50 a.m., but it looked like daytime outside.
