Inside JD Vance’s lavish stay at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace, where presidential suite costs ₹16 lakh a night

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Vance and their three children dressed in traditional attire, began his four-day visit to India this morning. The American leader was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Palam Airport.

The visit includes key diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Prime Minister's official residence. Following official meetings in New Delhi, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.

The US Vice President and his family will land in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, at 9 p.m. and will enjoy a luxurious stay at Rambagh Palace—a Taj property—where they will spend the night in a luxury suite.



Here’s a closer look at what makes this iconic destination truly special: The Vance family is reportedly set to stay in the Grand Presidential Suite at Rambagh Palace—the most expensive accommodation the iconic property offers. Spanning an impressive 1,798 square feet, the suite has been specially adorned with photographs of US Vice President JD Vance’s family and decorated with fresh, handpicked flowers to mark the occasion, Zee News reported.



As part of the high-level hospitality, a dedicated team of doctors and nurses will be on standby round the clock. The cost for a single night’s stay in this luxurious suite is reportedly as high as ₹16 lakh.

Suvarna Mahal – The Crown Jewel of Indian Fine Dining Nestled within the grand Rambagh Palace, Suvarna Mahal offers an opulent dining experience rooted in India’s royal culinary traditions. Set in the former palace ballroom, the restaurant exudes regal charm with its high ceilings, intricate frescoes, and shimmering crystal chandeliers.



Led by Executive Chef Raghu Deora, the menu pays tribute to regional Indian flavours from Rajasthan, Awadh, Punjab, and Hyderabad. Signature dishes include Rajasthani Laal Maas, Dum Pukht Biryani, Dal Makhni, and Gatta Curry—each prepared using time-honoured techniques like slow cooking in clay pots and paired with a carefully curated wine list.



A Royal Address Rambagh Palace was once the official residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur. Today, it stands as a living piece of history—where luxury, heritage, and timeless elegance come together. Staying or dining here means immersing yourself in the grandeur of India's royal past.

Architectural Splendour The palace is an architectural marvel, with majestic courtyards, ornate archways, and lush gardens. The dining halls—especially Suvarna Mahal’s gold-plated interiors and vintage portraits—evoke a sense of time travel to the Rajput and Mughal eras.

An Immersive Cultural Experience At Suvarna Mahal, dinner is not just a meal—it’s a sensory journey. The ambiance is enhanced by live classical music, the fragrance of traditional spices, and impeccable service, all of which make guests feel like royalty.