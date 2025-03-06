Inside pics of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s wedding with classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP on Thursday tied the knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad. The intimate wedding ceremony was held in the presence of close family members and a select group of political associates, away from media attention. The wedding marks a new chapter in the life of the two-time parliamentarian.

While several political leaders extended their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds on social media, many shared glimpses of the event.

BJP leader V Somanna in a post on X stated, “Attended the wedding ceremony of Bengaluru South MP, Shri @Tejasvi_Surya, alongside my spouse, Smt. Shailaja Somanna, and extended our warm wishes and blessings.Public TV Chief, Shri H.R. Ranganath was also present.”

Besides Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna; BJP leaders Annamalai, Pratap Simha, and Amit Malaviya also participated in the wedding festivities. Wedding images from the celebration show Tejasvi Surya dressed in traditional white clothing, adorned with a headgear.

All to know about Tejasvi Surya's spouse Sivasri Skandaprasad Tejasvi Surya's spouse holds expertise in Carnatic music, but is altogether a multifaceted artist, well versed in classical dance Bharatanatyam and visual arts. She received Carnatic music training from Guru A.S. Murali and has even showcased her talent at renowned platforms including Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts.

Her artistic journey can be attributed to her rich music background. She showcased her talent even at international platforms as she has been part of international cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. A graduate in bioengineering from SASTRA University, she pursued a master’s in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. In addition to this, she holds a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology and has studied Sanskrit.