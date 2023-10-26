Decoding the secrets that propelled ISRO

The other incredibly exquisite element of the Isro culture has been the way failures were analysed and quickly fixed in the subsequent missions. The intention was never to fix blame, but to fix the problem. Extensive ground testing is no guarantee of success, and every failure was systematically analysed by a carefully constituted committee. In many of the failures, the team was able to pinpoint the cause accurately, and this was addressed in the subsequent launches.

