Inside Ukraine’s secret missile programme

That source says new partnerships with Western allies are the best way to scale. Not every country is willing to share expertise, equipment and risk. But some, like Denmark and Britain, are stepping up. Mr Fedorov says Ukraine is “open for business". For the West, the potential is obvious. A cruise missile with nearly identical flight characteristics can be 12 times cheaper to produce in Ukraine than in western Europe. The Trembita missile, for example, starts at just $3,000 in its decoy variant, and $15,000 complete with a 20-30kg warhead—a bargain in the missile world. “We are the hobo missile," says Mr Biryukov, adding that the low cost could become a crucial factor in Ukrainian operations that aim to exhaust enemy air defences. “Many hobos can cause a lot of mischief."