'Inspired billion dreams': PM Modi congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla upon return to Earth from historic space mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, who re-entered Earth's atmosphere after an 18-day space odyssey. The Prime Minister called it an inspiration for a billion dreams and wrote on X: “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit.”

Screengrab from the post.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the feat as a key step forward in India's space journey, describing it as “another milestone towards our Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan.”

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pilot with the Indian Air Force, is the second Indian to travel to space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984. Notably, he is the first Indian to set foot aboard the $150-billion International Space Station--an orbiting laboratory that serves as a hub for global space research.





The crew capsule took approximately 22.5 hours to complete its return journey to Earth. Alongside Shukla, the crew included American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, as well as Mission Specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

