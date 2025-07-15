'Inspired billion dreams': PM Modi congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla upon return to Earth from historic space mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, who re-entered Earth's atmosphere after an 18-day space odyssey. The Prime Minister called it an inspiration for a billion dreams and wrote on X: “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit.”

Screengrab from the post.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the feat as a key step forward in India's space journey, describing it as “another milestone towards our Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan.”

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pilot with the Indian Air Force, is the second Indian to travel to space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984. Notably, he is the first Indian to set foot aboard the $150-billion International Space Station--an orbiting laboratory that serves as a hub for global space research.

The crew capsule took approximately 22.5 hours to complete its return journey to Earth. Alongside Shukla, the crew included American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, as well as Mission Specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

Timeline: Key Moments from Announcement to Return of Group Captain Shukla’s ISS Mission The Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, was announced in late 2024 as a collaborative commercial spaceflight backed by ISRO and NASA.

Initially slated for an early 2025 launch, the mission encountered several delays due to technical inspections and adverse weather at the Kennedy Space Center.

After multiple postponements, the mission successfully lifted off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on June 25 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The crew docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26, commencing an 18-day stay aboard the orbiting lab.

During his time on the ISS, Shukla conducted seven India-designed microgravity experiments, including sprouting moong and methi seeds, stem cell research, and microalgae cultivation studies.

He also performed a zero-gravity water bubble demonstration and participated in cognitive load experiments involving screen-based tasks.

As part of outreach efforts, Shukla interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and ISRO scientists via video links and amateur radio transmissions.

A farewell ceremony was held on July 13 with members of Expedition 73, during which Shukla expressed gratitude to ISRO and his fellow astronauts.

The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS on July 14, 2025, after completing all scheduled activities and scientific experiments.

On July 15, Group Captain Shukla and the crew safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, successfully concluding India’s first extended research mission aboard the ISS. (With inputs from news agency PTI)