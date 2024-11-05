‘Inspired by Lalu Yadav’: BJP lashes out at Delhi’s AAP MLA for ‘roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks’ remark

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan over his alleged “roads like Hema Malini's cheeks” remark. Demanding the AAP MLA's expulsion, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor lashed out at the leader for his disrespectful statement about a woman parliamentarian. Naresh Balyan represents Uttam Nagar Assembly Constituency of the Union Territory of Delhi.

Hema Malini, a Lok Sabha MP from Mathura and a senior BJP leader, became the target of an AAP leader's attack, which stirred controversy ahead of the Delhi polls. The assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February next year.

In the viral video, the AAP MLA is purportedly heard saying, “All works will be completed swiftly by the 35th of the month, will make Uttam Nagar's roads like Hema Malini's cheeks.” Naresh Balyan suggested that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should expel the legislator. Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the AAP leader not only disrespected women with the “indecent comment” but also humiliated the people of the area by saying that roads would be repaired by the 35th of the month, reported PTI.

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party “anti-women,” the BJP spokesperson said, “They are inspired by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in disrespecting women.”

Rekha Sharma slams Naresh Balyan Furthermore, former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma slammed Naresh Balyan for his “misogynist” remarks against actor-turned-politician Hema Malini. “Today, an AAP leader gave a derogatory statement, a sexist remark, comparing the cheeks of MP Hema Malini with the roads of Delhi. It's very unfortunate that leaders of INDIA alliance are speaking such derogatory, sexist language,” PTI quoted Rekha Sharma as saying.

Swati Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha MP and Former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women took a dig at the AAP leader for considering “women as objects.” She said that he has been sleeping for the entire ten years, so the roads of Uttam Nagar are dilapidated. They asserted that his remarks demonstrate “poor and cheap thinking.”