Instagram tool threatens agencies playing matchmaker for brands and creators
Pratishtha Bagai 4 min read 24 Sept 2025, 07:32 pm IST
Influencer marketing platforms offered brands tools to discover, evaluate, and collaborate with influencers from over 8 million creators in India. Instagram's Creator Marketplace also does the same. Does that mean the end of small agencies offering these services?
Instagram and YouTube now offer influencer data to marketers for free in India, eating into the customer base of platforms that help brands identify creators to churn out content tailored to their needs.
