“We would still choose to work with a SaaS agency any day. When we are investing ₹15–20 lakhs in each campaign, we need to ensure strong returns on investment. SaaS agencies provide more nuanced and personalized metrics that help us achieve this," said L. Muralikrishnan, chief marketing officer and co-founder at food chain Wow! Momo. “For instance, we get influencer comment screening done, analyze the kind of audience they attract, and study other granular details—things far more complex than the generic insights Meta’s Creator Marketplace offers."