Meta Platforms's Instagram is down for several users today morning i.e. on 22 March, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. As per the report, “User reports indicate problems at Instagram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were 488 reports of outage on Instagram app at 6.30 am. As per Insider Paper report, users worldwide are complaining of their Instagram accounts getting logged-out automatically. The Downdetector.com report also shows 70 percent of login issues, 19 percent facing issued with the app while 11 percent of users are facing server connection issues.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Elon Musk takes dig at Meta as Instagram, Facebook face global outage: ‘If you’re reading this…' According to the outage tracking website, Instagram was down yesterday too for thousands of users. More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Also Read: Delhi's real-life treasure hunt! Instagram user's 'find the location, take the money' goes viral Earlier this months, Facebook and Instagram both faced outage on 5 March. Outage was reported in India and many other parts of the world. Users had complained about log in issues on both these social media platforms. They were logged out of both Facebook and Instagram. Some were even unable to refresh Instagram pages. Many users were also asked to change passwords. Soon after, YouTube users also started facing a similar issue.

Netizens react as Instagram is down One user on X wrote, “Instagram users rushing to Twitter like: “Please entertain me, I can't handle this downtime." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “Thought I lost my Instagram account or someone hacked it. Turned out Instagram is down. Good night..."

“Anybody else get randomly logged out of #instagram just now? Is #instagramdown again?"

Users also posted some hilarious memes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

