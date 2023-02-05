Instagram may soon bring Twitter Blue-like paid subscription: Details
- A developer has discovered reference in code snippets about the paid subscription servcice on Instagram.
Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly planning to bring a paid subscription model for its users. According to developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi (via TechCrunch), the photo sharing and messaging app is working on paid verification services similar to Twitter Blue. The leakster has discovered reference in code snippets about the upcoming feature.
