Instagram users are voicing concerns on social media platform X about an influx of violent and NSFW content in their feeds, even with Sensitive Content Control enabled. Many are questioning whether this is a glitch, or an algorithm change as disturbing videos are doing the rounds, showing gory content on Instagram feeds.

Expressing concern over feeds filled with violent and disturbing content, a user wrote, “Anyone else noticing this on Instagram? In the past few hours, my IG Reels feed has suddenly started showing violent or disturbing videos out of nowhere. feels random. Is anyone else experiencing this? Or is it just me? Wondering if it’s a glitch or some weird algorithm change."

A second user wrote, “Why is no one talking about Instagram feed today . I was scrolling through my football fyp and I suddenly started getting violent videos / reels on Instagram fyp . Is something wrong? It's happening with everyone.” Another complained, “What is happening to Instagram?? All I'm seeing is sensitive and violent content every few scrolls????”

A fourth user stated, “Is it just me, or has Instagram reels turned into a war zone? Nothing but fights, gore, and pure chaos on the feed.”

A fifth user wrote, "“So far, I found like 12 Instagram reels of a fight (with no blood/gore visible at first glance) and a video of bodycam footage with a child predator fatally shot (censored).”

Why is there violent content on feeds? Possible glitches or a potential bug in Instagram’s content moderation system could be the reason for excessive violent content surfacing online. Although Meta has not issued an official statement in this regard, system malfunctions could possibly cause such content to feature to a wider audience without filter. AI scans posts for sensitive content and limits their visibility, Vocal Media said.

According to Vocal Media, Instagram's latest update may have mistakenly prioritised certain objectionable posts, leading to the surge in sensitive and violent content.

Earlier, an investigation from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Instagram Reels will recommend adult-themed videos to users who follow children and teen influencers, cheerleaders and other young content creators. As per the report, "the platform served a mix of adult pornography and child-sexualizing material."