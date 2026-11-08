Meta Platforms-owned Instagram is making a push into long-form videos with “Features”, a new format that allows creators to upload horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes. After testing it with creators in Brazil, Instagram is rolling it out to select creators in the US. The move puts the platform in more direct competition with Alphabet-owned YouTube for podcasts, interviews and other long-form content.
Instagram wants longer videos. Will creators find them worth the cost?
SummaryInstagram’s push into long-form video with Features could bring it into closer competition with YouTube. But creators say the format’s success will depend on monetization, production costs and whether brands and audiences follow them beyond Reels.
Meta Platforms-owned Instagram is making a push into long-form videos with “Features”, a new format that allows creators to upload horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes. After testing it with creators in Brazil, Instagram is rolling it out to select creators in the US. The move puts the platform in more direct competition with Alphabet-owned YouTube for podcasts, interviews and other long-form content.
About the Author
Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.
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