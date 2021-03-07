NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday appealed to malls, hotels, corporate houses, cinema halls, and market complexes operating in the national capital to install charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) inside their premises.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said aimed at encouraging people to adopt EVs to make the national capital a clean and pollution-free city, the Kejriwal government will focus on creating awareness about the charging infrastructure in Delhi.

The minister claimed that with 72 charging stations already operational in the capital city, Delhi has the highest number of charging stations for EVs than in any Indian city.

Gahlot said the "Delhi government is in the process of setting up additional 100 EV charging stations with a total of 500 charging points in the next six months".

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified a policy wherein commercial buildings like hotels or malls, providing charging facilities in their premises, can install a sub-metre and the EV tariff rate will apply on them, the minister added.

The Delhi minister said the Kejriwal government plans to set up EV charging stations on every three kilometres. And anyone who wants to use electricity for EV charging can install a sub metre, the minister added.

The charging rates for EVs, which are lower than commercial rates, will apply to these which is a big relief for Delhiites who want to install charging points, the minister said.

Gahlot said the residential charging stations will pay ₹4.5/kWh since these are low-tension (LT) electric supplies. Public charging stations with high tension (HT) points will attract a tariff of ₹4/kWh. Delhi has one of the lowest tariffs for EV charging across the country, Gahlot added.

