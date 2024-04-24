Installed offshore wind capacity in U.S. sees nearly six-fold jump in first-quarter, report says
USA-POWER/OFFSHORE WIND:Installed offshore wind capacity in U.S. sees nearly six-fold jump in first-quarter, report says
April 23 (Reuters) - Installed offshore wind capacity in the U.S. grew to 242 megawatt (MW) in the first quarter of the year from 42 MW in the previous quarter, the Oceantic Network said in its report, showcasing a recovery in a previously volatile industry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message