Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised the government's handling of Dr. Manmohan Singh's last rites, calling it an insult to his legacy and Sikh community.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. On Saturday, his last was performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised the government's decision on his last rites. Taking to social media platform X, Tamil Nadu CM stated, “The BJP government’s decision to deny Dr. Manmohan Singh’s family the right to perform his last rites at a befitting site for his memorial is a direct insult to his towering legacy and the Sikh community."

He alleged the PM Modi-led government at the centre, refused Dr. Manmohan Singh's family's request last rites. Calling it an insult to two-term Prime Minister, he suggested that this move reflects arrogance and bias. He further claimed that this act was a deliberate attempt to erase immense contributions of India's most distinguished leader from public memory.

He added, “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s leadership transformed India’s economy and lifted millions out of poverty. To disrespect a statesman of his stature is to disrespect India’s progress itself. The stain of dishonouring great leaders never fades from history!"

Senior Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi charged at the central government over the concerning issue and said that the former Finance Minister deserves the "highest respect and a memorial."

In a post on X, he wrote, "The great son of India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat."

Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said that he made lifelong laws that benefited crores of people while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister. Following the death of Dr Manmohan Singh, the Congress' headquarters is flying the Tricolour at half mast and a seven-day national mourning has been declared.