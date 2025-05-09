A.K. Singh, general manager, National Thermal Power Corporation, hydro headquarters said: “The premiums would rise in the current scenario given that there are several solar and wind projects in the border areas and about eight hydro projects are there in Jammu and Kashmir, which are already under high alert. Some solar and wind projects, however, do not have coverage against damages due to conflict or war. If these projects go for an additional or fresh insurance coverage now, the cost would be hefty as many of these projects are in bordering states."