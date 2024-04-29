Intel Tumbles Most in Three Months After Tepid Forecast
Intel Corp., the biggest maker of personal computer processors, tumbled the most in three months on Friday after giving a lackluster forecast for the current period, indicating that it’s still struggling to return to the top tier of the chip industry.
