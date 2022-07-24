Intense rain to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan, parts of MP during next 2 days: IMD

Intense rain to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan, parts of MP during next 2 days: IMD2 min read . 10:48 PM IST
- Heavy rain is likely to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the weather department has said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that heavy rain is likely to last over Gujarat, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the course of the next two days. The intensity of the heavy rain will gradually decrease from the third day onwards. From July 27 onwards, rainfall is likely to increase over northern parts of India.
The weather department asserted that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted. Due to this, heavy rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India. Over the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall have already occurred at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh.
Chhattisgarh, some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Konkan and Himachal Pradesh, too, have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places.
Parts of West Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Punjab were also battered with very heavy rainfall.
The northward shift of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. According to a weather report, the shift in monsoon trough is likely to stay in the same location during the next 2-3 days.
It is likely to shift northwards towards its normal position from July 27 for 3-4 days. A cyclonic circulation has also been located over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhoods.
The monsoon shift will result in widespread light to moderate rains. Isolated heavy falls are also expected. Thunderstorms and lightning have also been predicted in Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on July 24th-26th.
Twenty-five districts of Rajasthan have recorded above-average rainfall in this monsoon season. As per the weather department data, the pre-monsoon and monsoon rainfall in rajasthan has so far been 53 per cent, which is more than the average.
The data says that the average rainfall from June 1-23 was 247.5 mm, against the normal rainfall of 161.9 mm for the period. During this period, East Rajasthan received 318.4 mm of rain – 42 per cent more than the average of 224.1 mm. West Rajasthan recorded 190.9mm more than the average of 112.4 mm.
(With agency inputs)
