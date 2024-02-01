Budget 2024 Announcement: Here's when, where and how to watch the budget announcements live
Budget 2024 announcement: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Budget 2024 Announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1. This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.