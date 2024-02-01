 Budget 2024 Announcement: Here's when, where and how to watch the budget announcements live | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ News / Budget 2024 Announcement: Here's when, where and how to watch the budget announcements live
Back Back

Budget 2024 Announcement: Here's when, where and how to watch the budget announcements live

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Budget 2024 announcement: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Budget 2024 Announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1, The Budget will contain details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government until the formation of the new government. Premium
Budget 2024 Announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1, The Budget will contain details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government until the formation of the new government.

Budget 2024 Announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1. This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.

Catch Budget 2024 Live Updates

The budget the finance minister will present today will stay valid for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April. Popularly known as an interim Budget, it is technically a vote on account as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the Central government's expenditure.

Also read: Measures for economy, select segments to feature in Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th straight budget

Here's when and where to watch the budget announcements live

Date and time

On February 1 at 11 am, the Finance Minister will set the stage for the temporary financial plan until the new government takes over. This will be 6th budget presentation put forth by the finance minister that included five annual and one interim.

Also read: Budget 2024: Investors can make profit with a derivative strategy today; analyst explains

Moreover, the comprehensive budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be presented in July. This will be PM Modi government's last budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Also read: Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present Budget. Youth, women, farmers & poor in focus says President

The government officials involved in the formulation of the budget will move out of the 'lock-in' period following the official release of the budget on February 1. These measures are taken to maintain strict confidentiality of the final document. 

Where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech LIVE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be telecasted live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan. 

Click here to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget speech on Doordarshan

Click here to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget speech on Parliament Sansad TV

You can also catch the Budget 2024 speech live updates on Mint, click here

Moreover, the live Budget 2024 telecast will also be available on Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan YouTube channels as well.

Also read: Budget 2024 expectations: From tax exemptions to lower GST, what education sector needs to achieve Viksit Bharat goals

Where to read Budget 2024 document

The interim Budget 2024 can be accessed in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. The bilingual app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded on Android, iOS, or from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

Also read: Budget 2024 Highlights: Income taxpayers, auto, IT, real estate sectors await FM's economic roadmap

This government of India app will provide all essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Constitution. Budget documents will be promptly available on the Mobile App following the conclusion of the Budget Speech.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App