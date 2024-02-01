Budget 2024 Announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1. This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The budget the finance minister will present today will stay valid for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April. Popularly known as an interim Budget, it is technically a vote on account as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the Central government's expenditure.

Here's when and where to watch the budget announcements live Date and time On February 1 at 11 am, the Finance Minister will set the stage for the temporary financial plan until the new government takes over. This will be 6th budget presentation put forth by the finance minister that included five annual and one interim.

Moreover, the comprehensive budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be presented in July. This will be PM Modi government's last budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The government officials involved in the formulation of the budget will move out of the 'lock-in' period following the official release of the budget on February 1. These measures are taken to maintain strict confidentiality of the final document.

Where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech LIVE Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be telecasted live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

Click here to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget speech on Doordarshan Click here to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget speech on Parliament Sansad TV You can also catch the Budget 2024 speech live updates on Mint, click here Moreover, the live Budget 2024 telecast will also be available on Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan YouTube channels as well.

Where to read Budget 2024 document The interim Budget 2024 can be accessed in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. The bilingual app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded on Android, iOS, or from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

This government of India app will provide all essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Constitution. Budget documents will be promptly available on the Mobile App following the conclusion of the Budget Speech.

