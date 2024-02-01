Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the interim budget “inclusive and innovative" and said it will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," the Prime Minister added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth straight Budget on 1 February

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates "This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Union Budget 2024: How political leaders are reacting The Prime Minister in his address also said that the Budget also stresses on empowerment of poor and middle class, creating new opportunities, constructing houses for poor, 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis', ASHA and Aganwadi workers and more.

Also Read: Budget 2024: No change in income tax slab announced. Here are the current new and old tax slabs "This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Also Read: Budget 2024: Defence sector gets highest allocation at ₹ 6.2 lakh crore, agriculture at lowest The Prime also spoke on the income-tax remission scheme and said that, "It will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of ₹11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," PM Modi added. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

He further called this budget a reflection of young aspirations of a young India.

"This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of ₹1 Lakh Crore has been announced…" he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!