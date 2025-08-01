International Beer Day: Here's how to get a free beer from Miller Lite

International Beer Day is marked annually on the first Friday in the month of August. This time, the celebrations are taking place on August 1. While it is common to get offers and discounts on beers across various outlets in the US, Miller Lite this year is offering 50,000 beers for free at nearly 500 bars across the country, Fortune reported. The major beer brand has come up with this special offer to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

How to get free Miller Lite? The beers are being offered at several bars across the United States. To locate the nearest bars handing out the free bars, customers can visit the official website at millerlite.com/find-celebration, USA Today reported.

All they are required to do is to enter your state and a complete list will appear to pick the nearest location.

The giveaway kickstarts at 4:50 PM (local time) and will continue till 7 PM.

Notably, sweepstakes are also being offered on the brand's official website which will pick up the tab for fans. Customers can visit MillerLite.com from 4 PM ET to enter sweepstakes for free beers, according to Fortune.

In a press release, Ann Legan, Vice President of Marketing for Miller family of brands, said that the brand's 50th anniversary is "just more than a milestone for Miller Lite, it's a celebration of our fans and the five decades we've spent together enjoying Miller Time".

Also Read: Heineken Beer Sales Fall as Price Dispute Took Longer to Fix

A representative for the brand has clarified to USA Today that per person there is a one free can limit.

Besides this, customers are further looking forward to the New Year's Eve-style 'Beer Drop' at the Milwaukee-based Miller Lite Brewery.

Miller Lite started its 50th year celebration recently by coming up with all-new limited-edition gold cans. Besides this, the brand has partnered with "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernandez.

International Beer Day: More deals Apart from Miller Lite, Benihana has come up with a great deal for all its customers. The restaurant chain is serving Coronitas, which is dubbed as the mini version of Corona, for a mere $1.99. The offer remains available from August 1 to 10 at select locations until the supplies last.

As per its official website, the brand remains available at more than 80 locations in the US, the Caribbean and other regions in America.

FAQs Why is International Beer Day? The day is celebrated to support brewers and bartenders around the world.

Why is April 7 National Beer Day? According to USA Today, this day marks the first legal sale of alcohol since Prohibition began in 1920.