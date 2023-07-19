comScore
International Chess Day tomorrow: Know history and significance here
International Chess Day tomorrow: Know history and significance here

 19 Jul 2023

Tomorrow is International Chess Day, recognised by the United Nations to celebrate the intellectual and cultural game of chess and its contributions to education, peace, and social inclusion.

Tomorrow, on 20 July, the world will observe International Chess Day, celebrating the intellectual and cultural game of chess.
Tomorrow, on 20 July, the world will observe International Chess Day, celebrating the intellectual and cultural game of chess.

The world will observe International Chess Day tomorrow, on 20 July, a day dedicated to celebrating the intellectual and cultural game of chess. 

History

Chess, a strategic board game for two players, is believed to have its origins in Chaturanga, played in the Northern Indian Subcontinent during the Gupta period. It has evolved into over 2,000 identifiable variants throughout history. It spread westward to Persia through the Silk Roads and became known as Chatrang or Shatranj.

The game's early references can be traced back to a Persian manuscript around 600 CE, presented as a gift to King Khosrow I from an Indian Subcontinent ambassador. Over time, it gained popularity in Europe and Russia, evolving into the modern Chess we know today.

On December 12, 2019, the General Assembly proclaimed 20 July as World Chess Day, marking the establishment of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Paris in 1924. Since 1966, chess players worldwide have been observing 20 July as International Chess Day under the initiative of FIDE.

The designation of International Chess Day by the United Nations not only recognises FIDE's crucial role in promoting international cooperation for chess but also provides a platform to foster dialogue, solidarity, and a culture of peace among all peoples.

Significance

Chess, being one of the oldest and most strategic board games, combines sport, scientific thinking, and elements of art. It is an inclusive and affordable activity that transcends barriers of language, age, gender, physical ability, and social status, making it accessible to all. The United Nations recognises the power of sports, arts, and physical activity in promoting education, peace, cooperation, social inclusion, and health at all levels.

The game of chess offers important opportunities to contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening education, gender equality, and social inclusion.

 

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST
