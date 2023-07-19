International Chess Day tomorrow: Know history and significance here

International Chess Day tomorrow: Know history and significance here2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Tomorrow is International Chess Day, recognised by the United Nations to celebrate the intellectual and cultural game of chess and its contributions to education, peace, and social inclusion.
The world will observe International Chess Day tomorrow, on 20 July, a day dedicated to celebrating the intellectual and cultural game of chess.
The designation of International Chess Day by the United Nations not only recognises FIDE's crucial role in promoting international cooperation for chess but also provides a platform to foster dialogue, solidarity, and a culture of peace among all peoples.
Significance
Chess, being one of the oldest and most strategic board games, combines sport, scientific thinking, and elements of art. It is an inclusive and affordable activity that transcends barriers of language, age, gender, physical ability, and social status, making it accessible to all. The United Nations recognises the power of sports, arts, and physical activity in promoting education, peace, cooperation, social inclusion, and health at all levels.
The game of chess offers important opportunities to contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening education, gender equality, and social inclusion.