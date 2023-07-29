International Friendship Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the cherished bond of friendships that enrich our lives. On July 30, 2023, people worldwide will come together to honour and appreciate the significance of these eternal connections. In India, Friendship Day is traditionally observed on the first Sunday of August.

History

The concept of Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958. Since then, the day has evolved and gained recognition on a global scale. The International Day of Friendship follows the proposal made by UNESCO. The initiative was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011. The United Nations officially declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, and it has been celebrated with enthusiasm in many countries ever since. The day highlights the power of friendship in promoting peace, understanding, and unity among people and communities worldwide.

Also read: 'How to maintain friendship forever?' Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares ‘life-changing’ theory

Significance

Through strong bonds of camaraderie and trust, friendship plays a significant role in achieving lasting stability and creating a safety net that benefits all. It fosters a passion for a better world where individuals come together for the greater good. In the face of various challenges and divisions, friendship serves as a vital tool for addressing root causes and building a shared spirit of human solidarity.

Friendship Day holds immense importance as it serves as a reminder of the profound impact that friendships have on our lives. Friends are the ones who understand us at a soul level, forming an unbreakable bond. They bring joy, support, and love, making life more meaningful and enjoyable.

Also read: Dosti Realty Celebrates 11th Season of Friendship Month with Unbeatable Deals on Dream Homes

The day encourages governments, international organisations, and civil society groups to organise events and initiatives that foster dialogue among civilizations, promote mutual understanding, and embrace diversity. Young people are particularly encouraged to participate, as they are the future leaders who can drive positive change and international cooperation. The International Day of Friendship aligns with UNESCO's Culture of Peace initiative, which rejects violence, seeks to prevent conflicts, and addresses underlying issues to find solutions.

Theme

The theme for International Friendship Day 2023 is "Sharing the human spirit through friendship," continuing the focus on fostering meaningful connections and camaraderie among individuals.

Celebrations

International Friendship Day provides a perfect opportunity to express gratitude and affection towards friends. Celebrations can take various forms, such as spending quality time together, exchanging heartfelt gifts, writing sincere letters, cooking something special, dedicating meaningful songs, or simply expressing love and appreciation. It is the gestures and sentiments that make this day truly special.