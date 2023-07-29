International Tiger Day 2023: From history to significance, all you need to know2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST
International Tiger Day raises awareness about the endangered tiger species and promotes conservation efforts.
International Tiger Day, observed on July 29 each year, serves as a platform to raise awareness about the endangered tiger species. The day marks the 13th International Tiger Day is celebrated worldwide to promote comprehensive efforts in safeguarding tigers and their natural habitats, fostering harmonious coexistence between humans and these magnificent creatures.
