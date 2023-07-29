International Tiger Day 2023: From history to significance, all you need to know

History

The history of International Tiger Day dates back to the 2010 Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia, where multiple countries, including India, Russia, and China, pledged to protect tigers, according to WWF. Thirteen tiger range countries collaborated to form Tx2, committed to doubling the tiger population by 2022, coinciding with the Chinese year of the tiger. Since then, this important day has been observed annually, rallying global support for the conservation of these iconic animals.