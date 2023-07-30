A tiger cub in Rajasthan has been named after Paralympic medallist Avani Lekhara, as announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 29. Two other cubs were given names, 'Chiranjeevi' and 'Chirayu,' Gehlot said.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, three cubs, two tigers, and one tigress, born to Ranthambore's tigress T-111, were given special names. "To make International Tiger Day more historic, three cubs (two tigers and one tigress) of Ranthambore's tigress T-111 have been named 'Chiranjeevi', 'Chirayu' and 'Avani'," Gehlot tweeted.

Avani was named after Avani Lekhara who hails from Jaipur. She is a 10-metre air rifle gold medallist and 50-metre rifle 3 positions bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The tiger cub's naming after the accomplished Paralympic athlete is a fitting tribute to her extraordinary achievements and a symbol of recognition for her contribution to sports.

Earlier, Tigress T-17 was named Krishna after the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia. "Tigress T-17 was named Krishna after the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia. Similarly, now the cub will be named Avani after Paralympic medalist Avani Lekhara," the Chief Minister said.

International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29 with the aim of raising awareness about tiger conservation.

Chief Minister Gehlot further highlighted the importance of tiger conservation, reminding that tigers in the country were once on the brink of extinction. However, with the initiation of 'Project Tiger' by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in April 1973, the number of tigers in the country has significantly increased.

In Rajasthan's Ranthambore, six cubs were born in the last month, signifying the state government's dedication to preserving its forests and wildlife." The Government of Rajasthan is working with commitment to preserve the forests and wildlife of the state," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)