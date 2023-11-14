Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of India International Trade Fair 2023 that is taking place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event began on November 14 and will conclude on November 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic restrictions and Diversions To avoid traffic congestion, commuters should avoid Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road.

Vehicle will not be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Parking will not be permitted on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.

As per the directives, it is advisable for the visitors to the Trade Fair to use public transport. Visitors using Delhi Metro must get off at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO from Gate number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through Gate 6 and 4. Visitors can also get off at Mandi House Metro Station and walk to the venue. Visitors travelling via DTC buses must get off at Mathura Road bus stop.

Timings for visitors Only Business Visitors will be allowed from November 14 to 18 while for general public Trade Fair will be operational from November 19 to 27. Trade Fair entry will close after 5:30 pm on each day.

Certain Pragati Maidan gates will be closed for entry of visitors that include Gate number 5-A, 5-8, 7, 8 and 9. Gates from where entry for visitors will be permitted are Gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10 while entry for exhibitors be permitted from Gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10.

Drop off points for visitors include service lane in front of Gate number 3 and Gate number 7 of ITPO and entry gates of basement parking.

Footfall Footfall on each day of Trade Fair is expected to be around 40,000 visitors on each day while during weekend and holiday around one lakh visitors are expected. Areas around the vicinity of Pragati Maidan would experience traffic congestion and road diversions will be implemented.

