International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. It's also a day to pay tribute to women who have played a special part in our lives in the form of mother, wife, sister, or friend. In 1977, the United Nations officially recognised International Women's Day. This International Women's Day, Doodle is celebrating many ways in which women support women.

It highlights a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life. The animated doodle has shown woman politician speaking on a pedestal, women at a protest demonstration, two mothers feeding their babies, women stargazing and a doctor with her patient.

"Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood," Goodle Doodle wrote.

The Google Doodle on Women’s Day 2023 has been illustrated by Doodle Artist Alyssa Winans.

Talking about this years theme, she said, "Our theme this year was “women supporting women", so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life. I’m the youngest of three girls, so since birth I’ve always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me! I’m grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values.

Meanwhile, the UN's theme this year is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality." It highlights how technology is crucial to advancing rights but a growing digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online. According to the U.N., 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. "Bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality," says the U.N.'s website. "Their lack of inclusion, by contrast, comes with massive costs." Previous U.N. themes have included climate change, rural women and HIV/AIDS.

While the U.N.'s theme this year underscores how the fight for gender equality has evolved in the 21st century, celebrations around the world are also focused on longstanding issues including poverty and violence. A World Health Organization report in 2021 found that nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, an issue that ties in with women's economic opportunities, access to sex education and reproductive rights.