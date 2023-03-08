International Women's Day 2022: Google celebrates womanhood with special Doodle depicting 'women supporting women'2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:56 AM IST
- The animated doodle shows woman politician speaking on a pedestal, women at a protest demonstration, two mothers feeding their babies, women stargazers and a doctor with her patient
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. It's also a day to pay tribute to women who have played a special part in our lives in the form of mother, wife, sister, or friend. In 1977, the United Nations officially recognised International Women's Day. This International Women's Day, Doodle is celebrating many ways in which women support women.
