International Women’s Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance - All you need to know

International Women's Day (IWD), which is observed on March 8 every year, is a day dedicated to celebrating women's accomplishment and nurture gender equality.

On International Women's Day, PM Modi will hand over his social media accounts to a select group of inspiring women for a day. This will allow them to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

International Women's Day Theme The theme for this year is "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment" which underscores the need for inclusion. It raises a call against systemic barriers that hold back progress for women and girls globally and urges for immediate action.

Advertisement

Also Read | ₹2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi to be launched on THIS date

International Women's Day History International Women's Day's emergence can be traced back to 20th century when labour movements were widespread across Europe and America. The first Women's Day was celebrated in US on February 28, 1909. In 1922, the founder and first head of government of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin declared March 8 as International Women's Day to honour the women's role in 1917 Russian Revolution.

In India the first observance dates back to 1914 when a celebration took place in Pune. The day gained prominence during the struggle for independence when women actively participated in movements and protests.

Also Read | PM Modi to handover his X, Instagram accounts to selected women on 8 March

International Women's Day Significance “This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change,” United Nations said.

Advertisement