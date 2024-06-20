International Yoga Day 2024: From Delhi to Srinagar, and Washington to London, the world is gearing up for June 21 fete

International Yoga Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar today, June 20, to take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday, June 21. This will be his first to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as the PM for the third consecutive term.

The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21, is 'Yoga for Self and Society'.



An official informed PTI that on June 21, PM Modi along with over 7,000 participants is slated to perform Yoga on the banks of picturesque Dal Lake to mark the International Yoga Day. Over the past three days, participants received training in the Yoga 'Asanas' that the PM will perform, officials stated.

Apart from participating in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects.

An official handout from the Press Information Bureau stated, “On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.”

International Yoga Day celebrations in Washington Many yoga enthusiasts came together at Wharf, overlooking the Potomac River to take part in the celebrations ahead of the International Yoga Day event. India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, said yoga illuminates the path to creating harmony and balance for a brighter future of society. The event kicked off with prayers and Indian classical dance performances.

International Yoga Day celebrations in London The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom also hosted a yoga event at Trafalgar Square, that drew over 700 participants ahead of International Yoga Day.

The Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said, "It was a great pleasure to be able to have well over 700 people here in this central spot in London. With the iconic statues all around it. And of course, to have multiple yoga schools come here and lead us in the practice of yoga," reported ANI.

International Yoga Day celebrations in Karnataka Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, on June 18, said India has been hailed as the Guru of Yoga. While addressing the inaugural function of the National Yoga Olympiad-2024, he said, “Yoga has been an integral part of India's culture and traditions since ancient times, and its significance is highlighted in the country's scriptures and has gained global recognition,” reported ANI.

The Olympiad was organised at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Manasagangothri in Mysore. The Union Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), hosted the event from June 18 to 20.

International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi Ahead of International Yoga Day, the New Delhi Municipal Council organised yoga camps across the city on June 18. The camps were set up in Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Stadium and Nehru Park, where participants energetically performed yoga asanas.

International Yoga Day celebrations in Mumbai The Shlloka Joshii Foundation organised an event ahead of International Yoga Day. The grand celebrations featured visual yoga demonstrations. The event was graced by Padma Shri Swami Sivananda and Bollywood director Subhash Ghai.