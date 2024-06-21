International Yoga Day 2024: ’Yoga Tourism creating new avenues for employment,’ says PM Modi in Srinagar

International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga, PM Modi said a meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar the expansion of Yoga has altered its global perception, and a new Yoga economy was emerging worldwide

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published10:15 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga in Srinagar on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga.
International Yoga Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga in Srinagar on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga.(PTI)

International Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi has urged the people of the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives.  He was delivering an address at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga. The PM also took part in the Common Yoga Protocol session.

The PM took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar.”

He congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world and said the world is witnessing a new Yoga economy.

Posting yoga selfies, the PM claimed Srinagar had an“Unparalleled vibrancy” . he also interacted with yoga practitioners.

In his speech, PM Modi suggested that 177 nations supported India's proposal to celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations.

"Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India's proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

 

He called Kashmir the land of yoga and meditation and said the occasion offered him the opportunity to visit the state. He said, “In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that Yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir.”

He mentioned that over the past decade, the expansion of Yoga has altered its global perception, adding a new Yoga economy was emerging worldwide. He highlighted that the trend of Yoga Tourism is emerging in India, suggesting that hospitality, tourism, apparel and other sectors are booming due to the massive inflow of people. "This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth," the PM remarked.

The theme for this year's celebrations is “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscoring Yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

(With ANI inputs)

