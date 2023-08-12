International Youth Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share today

International Youth Day 2023 is a significant occasion, acknowledging the vital role that the youth play as the backbone of our nations. Their strength, resilience, and dedication hold the potential to drive positive changes, both large and small, across the globe. History In 1999, the United Nations designated August 12 as International Youth Day. This significant observance was established with the purpose of acknowledging and celebrating the immense potential and valuable contributions of young individuals across different spheres of society. Theme Every year, International Youth Day revolves around a distinct theme that spotlights various facets of youth empowerment and growth. For the year 2023, the chosen theme is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.' Significance This day emphasises the importance of addressing the challenges faced by young individuals while fostering an environment that supports their growth and success. Dedicated to raising awareness about youth-related issues, International Youth Day serves as a reminder of the responsibilities and power the youth possess. Moreover, the day holds the objective of enhancing awareness regarding the wide-ranging challenges that the youth encounter on a global scale that include education, employment, mental well-being, poverty, and social inclusion. Also read: International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples: Know date, theme, significance, history

International Youth Day recognises the youth's potential and contributions. To commemorate this day, here are heartfelt wishes, messages, and images to share with the young members of our families.

"The youth are the hope of our future." - Jose Rizal

"There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love."

"On this special day, let's pledge to work together in making the world a better place for everyone to live and thrive."

"Good habits formed in youth make all the difference." - Aristotle

"Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." - Franz Kafka

"Young people are not only the future, they are the now. And they are knocking on the door with ideas that demand respect and attention." - Tawakkol Karman

"The youth are the backbone of the country."

"The youth are the backbone of the world, and may we live up to the name. Happy International Youth Day."

"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." - Mother Teresa

"We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends." - Mary McLeod Bethune

"Happy International Youth Day. This day is dedicated to you, to me, and to all the young people of the world."

"The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavour will light our country and all who serve it." - John F. Kennedy

"Youth is the joy, the little bird that has broken out of the eggs and is eagerly waiting to spread out its wings in the open sky of freedom and hope." - Kofi Annan

"The foundation of every state is the education of its youth." - Diogenes

"May we never forget the responsibilities that have been bestowed on us and fulfill them to perfection. Happy International Youth Day."