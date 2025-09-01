Internet reacts to upcoming game ‘Hell Is Us’ with mixed early impressions ahead of release

As the release date for ‘Hell Is Us’ fast approaches, early impressions from internet users and demo players paint a mixed yet promising picture of Rogue Factor’s ambitious action-adventure title.

Slated for launch on September 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, ‘Hell Is Us’ is set in a mysterious, war-torn country cut off from the outside world. Blending exploration, puzzles, and combat, the game has garnered attention for its unique approach—particularly its decision to omit a traditional in-game map.

Internet reacts to ‘Hell Is Us’ Early reviewers and players who’ve tested the demo have shared varied takes, reflecting a blend of optimism and critique.

"From what I gathered if your emphasis is on level design, adventure and puzzles is a nice game but the combat is mediocre and enemy variety is underwhelming (sic)," noted one user, offering a cautious but fair assessment.

Others, however, have found themselves drawn in by different aspects.

"I thought the combat was fairly good when I played the demo. The story and atmosphere really pulled me in though (sic)," said another player, highlighting the game’s narrative and immersive setting.

Several players were surprised by how engaging they found the gameplay loop, "More impressed with this one than I thought I would be. Some of the areas and the way the puzzles and investigation work feel great (sic)."

Price also seems to be a factor in the game’s early appeal.

"Better reviews than I thought! I enjoyed the demo and it looks like a purchase for me especially since it's priced reasonably in the UK (sic)," one commenter wrote.

Others were enticed by the game’s world-building and design choices—despite acknowledging some rough edges.

"This game looked super interesting when I watched the previews. Seems a bit rough around the edges but I like the map-less exploration and I want to support the devs. Buying (sic)."

The game’s visual and thematic style has sparked particular debate, with one user offering a colourful breakdown, "Man, this game's aesthetic look like they decided for everything but the kitchen sink. Gritty TLOU dystopian style society, ancient magical ruins, mythical bladed weapons because why not, sanitized aliens with holes in their faces or with that shifting texture, a Resident Evil looking antagonist, a drone companion, WW1 trenches, 90s technology and a baseball cap under a hood (sic)."

Despite differing opinions, ‘Hell Is Us’ appears to have piqued curiosity among gamers who are intrigued by its unconventional mix of mechanics and aesthetics.