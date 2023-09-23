‘Internet services in Manipur to resume today,’ says CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday informed that the internet services will be open to the public from today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While mobile internet services, the primary means of internet access for most individuals, have remained prohibited for the past four and a half months, broadband services were partially reinstated under specific conditions, as indicated by a government directive issued on July 25.

Earlier on Friday, the Manipur government asked the people of the state to surrender illegal weapons within 15 days or face comprehensive search operations by security forces, an official statement from the chief minister’s office informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by ANI, in the statement, the Manipur government said that the State Government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 (fifteen) days.

“At the end of the 15 (fifteen) days, Security Forces, both of the Centre and the State will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the State to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," it reads.

It further said that there have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants and groups using illegal weapons.

“This is a serious matter and the State Government will take strong action against such miscreants/ groups in any part of the State," it said.

The government additionally urges the residents of the state to collaborate with both the Central and State Governments in the efforts to reestablish peace and return the state to normalcy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the Manipur government submitted a status report to the Supreme Court regarding the recovery of stolen or missing weapons and ammunition "from various origins" in the state, particularly in light of the ethnic violence.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was informed by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that the confidential status report has been filed on the issue and it is for the judges only. The bench agreed to accept the report confidentially as the issue regarding the weapons was “extremely sensitive". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

