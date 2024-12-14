Internet services have been suspended in parts of Ambala in Haryana in view of the farmers’ march towards Delhi on Saturday, December 14, from the Shambhu border in the afternoon. A group of 101 farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would make another attempt to march on foot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The internet services have been suspended in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru areas of Ambala.

"….in view of the call for Delhi kooch given by certain farmer organizations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the area of district Ambala," the order mentioned.

“there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Ambala on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services."

Citing possible spread of misinformation and rumours and possible loss of lives or damage to public properties, “mobile network services, bulk SMS, all dongle services provided on mobile networks in areas of villages “Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru in the jurisdiction of district Ambala."

"All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order said.