Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against pro-Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a Red Corner Notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International, news agency ANI has reported.

As per the ANI report, Interpol updated its website by putting out a Red Corner Notice for the Khalistani leader. According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

Also Read: Intel report reveals how Khalistani terrorists recruiting Punjab youth in their brigade; All you need to know As per the Interpol portal, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh has roots in Punjab's Kapurthala district. Further, according to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation.

What is a Red Corner Notice? A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol's member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or a similar legal process can take place.

Also Read: India-Canada row: 'We support India,' says Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda on Canada's allegations Earlier, Interpol issued a Red Notice to all member countries against gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, who is believed to be living abroad. Giving details, a spokesman of Haryana Police said Rohtak Police succeeded in getting a Red Corner Notice issued against a most wanted accused, who is believed to have fled abroad.

Also Read: Canada: Trudeau’s party MP Chandra Arya holds his own govt responsible for rising Khalistani extremism The Red Corner Notice against the wanted pro-Khalistani leader comes amid a diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Ottawa in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of an India hand in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. A designated terrorist in India, Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

(With inputs from ANI)

