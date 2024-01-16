Into the wild: When animals come calling

Maharashtra already had 27 leopard attacks by April last year and has since then reported several more, including a leopard that wandered into a film set, one that was seen roaming the streets of Nashik and several attacks on young children. A research paper on leopard-human conflict in the journal People and Nature shows that in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, there were 74 instances of attacks on humans between 2004 and 2015. Three of them were fatal. Citing compensation records of the state forest department, it notes there were 239 attacks on livestock between 2010 and 2016. And all of this in a district that has no reserve forests. The leopards of Hamirpur were living in “mixed-use landscapes."