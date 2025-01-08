News
India’s river-linking efforts to get a localised twist
Puja Das 4 min read 08 Jan 2025, 03:05 PM IST
SummaryThe objective of river-linking is to link surplus rivers with deficient rivers to address the issue of drought and excessive water in a particular region.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : India’s water crisis is a tale of extremes—while some regions battle floods, others face parching droughts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less