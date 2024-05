Intuit lifts annual forecasts on demand for AI-powered financial products

The company's tax-preparation software, personal finance portal Credit Karma and accounting software QuickBooks are in demand from small businesses and individuals for managing their finances. Intuit also offers AI-powered Intuit Assist, which is embedded across its products and helps small businesses and customers to make financial decisions with personalized recommendations. "We're going to be testing Gen-AI driven SKUs (stock keeping units) that do everything for you and you would pay extra for it," Sasan Goodarzi told Reuters in an interview. "This was first 'back to normal' tax season we've seen in the industry for total tax filers. It feels like we are ... out of the COVID-era," he said. Intuit now expects annual revenue between $16.16 billion and $16.20 billion, compared with its prior range of $15.89 billion to $16.11 billion. The mid-point of its updated annual revenue outlook was above analysts' average estimate of $16.05 billion, according to LSEG data. The company forecast revenue between $3.06 billion and $3.10 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of $3.04 billion. Its third-quarter revenue rose about 12% to $6.74 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $6.65 billion. Excluding items, it earned $9.88 per share, compared with estimates of $9.37. In the third quarter, revenue at its consumer group, which caters to individual customers, grew 9% to $3.7 billion