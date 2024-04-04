Intuitive Machines Wins NASA Award to Develop Moon Buggies
Three companies won NASA contracts to design and develop vehicles that astronauts may one day drive across the lunar surface, including Intuitive Machines Inc., which recently became the first company to land a privately operated spacecraft intact on the moon.
(Bloomberg) -- Three companies won NASA contracts to design and develop vehicles that astronauts may one day drive across the lunar surface, including Intuitive Machines Inc., which recently became the first company to land a privately operated spacecraft intact on the moon.