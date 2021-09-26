NEW DELHI : Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund llC, top shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), have restated their call for an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) of the shareholders of the company to pass resolutions for the removal of Punit Goenka, as director and induction of six new people as independent directors.

The investors, who together own 17.88% of ZEEL, had first written to the company’s board on September 13 seeking an EGM and removal of Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of ZEEL and directors Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien.

In its second letter to the ZEEL board dated 23 September, Invesco has reiterated its EGM call citing ZEEL disclosure 23 to the stocks exchanges about the non-binding terms sheet it has signed with Sony.

Last week, the Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) provided an in-principle approval for the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The two firms have entered a non-binding term sheet that provides an exclusive period of 90 days during which ZEEL and SPNI will conduct mutual diligence and finalize definitive agreements to combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India with Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka continuing as managing director and chief executive officer, Zee said in a stock exchange filing last week.

In its letter, it said that “decisions of material strategic import must follow and not precede actions towards establishment of a proper and independent governance structure as determined by the company’s shareholders." It added that the merger announcement with Sony “is symptomatic of the erratic manner in which important and serious decisions have been handled" by the company.

“Precisely to protect shareholder value and in exercise of our statutory rights as an ordinary shareholder, we have called upon the company to hold an EGM and it is your duty under company law to now do so," Invesco said adding that at the EGM, shareholders will decide the composition of the company’s board of directors in a free and democratic manner.

Seeking the dismissal of three directors, Invesco had also shared the names of people it wanted on the ZEEL board. In its latest letter it said the six additional independent directors “come from diverse backgrounds and are expected to bring additional professionalism, guidance and standards of governance to operations of the company." Among the proposed names are Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli and Gaurav Mehta. While Surendra Singh Sirohi is a board member of HFCL Ltd, Naina Krishna Murthy is the founder and managing partner of law firm K Law.

The letter further stated that “a newly constituted board supported with the strength of independence will be best suited to evaluate and oversee the potential for strategic transactions…as well as to make determinations on the future leadership of the company," referring to the merger announcement that said Goenka would continue as MD and CEO.

“We note that the disclosure refers to the future board composition of the company at a time when the current composition of the Board is subject to shareholder vote on the back of our EGM proposition," it said.

Invesco continues to believe the ZEEL business is valuable, whether on its own or in strategic alignment with partners such as Sony and that actions such as these are intended to create a healthy long-term future for the company, towards which strengthened corporate governance is a necessary step.

