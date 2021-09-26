Invesco repeats call for EGM, removal of Punit Goenka from ZEEL board

Seeking the dismissal of three directors, Invesco had also shared the names of people it wanted on the ZEEL board. In its latest letter it said the six additional independent directors “come from diverse backgrounds and are expected to bring additional professionalism, guidance and standards of governance to operations of the company." Among the proposed names are Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli and Gaurav Mehta. While Surendra Singh Sirohi is a board member of HFCL Ltd, Naina Krishna Murthy is the founder and managing partner of law firm K Law.