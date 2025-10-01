Mint Exclusive: I-banks circle Toyota for an India IPO
Summary
First, Hyundai Motor took the plunge, raising ₹27,870 crore from an Indian IPO. Next may be the turn of Toyota, the world's largest carmaker by sales.
MUMBAI : Toyota Motor Corp. has hosted Indian investment bankers at its Tokyo headquarters multiple times recently, three people directly aware of the discussions said, as they pitched for a potential listing of its local subsidiary.
