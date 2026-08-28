Govt draws up financing framework to kick-start India’s next investment cycle

The government wants to make it easier for investment projects to move from the drawing board to construction—and widen the pool of money available to fund them.
The government wants to make it easier for investment projects to move from the drawing board to construction—and widen the pool of money available to fund them.
The central government, in coordination with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Department of Financial Services (DFS), is drafting a new financing framework to build a pipeline of bankable projects and deepen bond markets, according to three people aware of the development.
The central government, in coordination with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Department of Financial Services (DFS), is drafting a new financing framework to build a pipeline of bankable projects and deepen bond markets, according to three people aware of the development.
Bankable projects are those that meet lenders' underwriting standards— with proven technical and financial viability, clear cash flows and manageable risks— allowing them to move from announcement to financial closure.
The framework aims to move projects from announcement to financial closure by identifying those with greater economic and strategic relevance while reducing dependence on bank financing through deeper debt markets and greater participation by institutional investors, these people said.
According to a government document, reviewed by Mint, India’s investment requirements could reach about ₹150 trillion over FY27-31, with around ₹85 trillion needing to come from external sources.
The push to broaden the financing mix comes against the backdrop of sluggish private-sector investment despite strong corporate profits, while the government continues to drive capital expenditure, with ₹12.22 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal (FY27), up from ₹11.21 trillion in the Budget estimate for FY26, according to the Union Budget 2026.
Private corporate capital expenditure on new assets is estimated at a provisional ₹11.44 trillion in FY26, but investment intentions for FY27 have moderated 16.5% to ₹9.55 trillion, according to the National Statistics Office’s survey of large enterprises.
The near-term roadmap also proposes fast-tracking environmental clearances and standardizing detailed project reports (DPRs), one of the people cited above said. “A centre of excellence is proposed to develop standardised DPR templates and strengthen internal underwriting capabilities,” the person said.
Progress will be tracked by the number and value of projects identified, shortlisted, and prioritized, and by how quickly prioritized projects move from clearance to financial closure. The framework also proposes monitoring the centre of excellence's role in strengthening underwriting capacity and improving closure rates.
Queries emailed Wednesday evening to the Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs, PMO, Niti Aayog, Sebi, IIFCL, NaBFID, and the finance ministry went unanswered by press time.
Deepening debt markets
The second priority for the six-month period is deepening debt capital markets, through credit enhancement for investment-grade critical projects, greater institutional-investor participation, and a unified request-for-quote (RFQ) mechanism for better price discovery, a second person said.
Key indicators include the volume of credit-enhanced debt and ratings uplift achieved; capital mobilized from institutional investors such as provident funds, insurers, and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO); and transaction volumes through the RFQ mechanism, a third person added.
“The focus on standardized DPRs and faster clearances can create a stronger pipeline of bankable projects and is as critical as the focus on financing. This should help accelerate financial closure and effectively crowd in private capital. Together, these measures can provide a strong impetus to India’s next investment cycle, with greenshoots already underway in various ‘emerging’ sectors,” said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India.
Banks still dominate
Banks remain India's dominant financiers. In FY26, bank non-food credit was about ₹29 lakh crore — roughly 63% of total capital mobilized by non-financial entities, per the document reviewed.
Other sources remained significantly smaller. Non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs), housing finance companies, and alternate investment funds (AIFs) contributed around ₹5 trillion, while equity issuances contributed approximately ₹5 trillion, corporate bonds about ₹3 trillion and foreign capital sources another ₹5 trillion, the document said.
Banks are expected to remain the primary financiers of India’s growth, but the scale of the next investment cycle is likely to require a broader funding stack. The document estimates average annual capex for FY27-31 at around ₹30 trillion, implying cumulative investment requirements of roughly ₹150 trillion over the five-year period.
After accounting for internal accruals and budgetary support, capital-expenditure financing needs are estimated at about ₹50 trillion. Working-capital requirements are expected to add another ₹35 trillion, taking the total external funding requirement to approximately ₹85 trillion over the period.
Widening the funding pool
Banks are expected to fund the majority of this external requirement, nearly ₹60 trillion, or around 70%, according to the document. The proposed approach, however, is aimed at supplementing rather than replacing bank financing, particularly given the long gestation periods of infrastructure and industrial assets.
“Diversifying sources of funding for investment projects is essential given the long gestation period. The total investment demand in the economy exceeds domestic savings. The gap is met via foreign capital which has become increasingly difficult to mobilize due to elevated global bond yields,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank.
Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings, said, “Currently the debt capital markets are shallow for non triple A borrowers, with significant credit risk premium, especially for double aa minus and below levels and disproportionately high to the margin of increase in credit risk.”
“The financing risk for such borrower cohort gets concentrated with the banking system. This also increases the borrowing costs for such borrowers and induces rigidity. Along with this, the authorities should also promote institutions with skills and ability to finance greenfield manufacturing projects. This will lead to higher capex in private sector,” Agarwal said.
A senior government official said NBFCs, AIFs, and specialized investment vehicles have a role in financing niche sectors, emerging technologies, and risk profiles outside conventional bank lending. Foreign capital — including external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and long-term institutional investment — can supplement domestic resources where currency and refinancing risks are manageable.
“The challenge, however, is expected to be execution rather than a lack of capital. Translating project announcements into operational assets would require greater private-sector participation, faster implementation and a financing system capable of supporting larger and more complex investment requirements,” the official said.